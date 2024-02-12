49ers emerge as early favorites in 2025 Super Bowl despite heartbreaking loss

SAN FRANCISCO – As the 49er Faithful lament Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the overtime of Super Bowl 58, early odds have the San Francisco 49ers returning to the big game in 2025 and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

According to odds posted Monday by the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers were the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The Chiefs, who would be attempting their first ever three-peat in Super Bowl history, have the second-best odds.

Following the 49ers and Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have the 3rd and 4th best odds. Both the Ravens and Bills lost to the Chiefs in their run to the title.

Rounding out the top five is the Detroit Lions, who had their most successful playoff run in over three decades before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

TEAM SUPER BOWL 59 ODDS San Francisco 49ers +550 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Baltimore Ravens +900 Buffalo Bills +950 Detroit Lions +1200 Cincinnati Bengals +1200 Miami Dolphins +1700 Philadelphia Eagles +2000 Green Bay Packers +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2000 Houston Texans +2200 New York Jets +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3000 Chicago Bears +3000 Atlanta Falcons +3000 Los Angeles Rams +3500 Cleveland Browns +3500 Indianapolis Colts +4500 Minnesota Vikings +5500 Seattle Seahawks +6000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6500 Pittsburgh Steelers +7500 Arizona Cardinals +8000 New Orleans Saints +8000 Washington Commanders +10000 New York Giants +10000 New England Patriots +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 Denver Broncos +10000 Tennessee Titans +15000 Carolina Panthers +25000

The teams with the lowest odds to make it to Super Bowl 59 include the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers.

Odds posted by Fanduel also had the 49ers, Chiefs and Ravens in the top three, with Detroit having the 4th best odds and the Bills in 5th.

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled for February 9, 2025 at the Superdome. The 49ers have played two other Super Bowls at the Superdome, winning Super Bowl 24 over the Broncos in 1990 and losing Super Bowl 47 against the Ravens in 2013.