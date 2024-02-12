Watch CBS News
Sports

49ers emerge as early favorites in 2025 Super Bowl despite heartbreaking loss

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

49er Faithful crushed after team falls to the Chiefs in Las Vegas
49er Faithful crushed after team falls to the Chiefs in Las Vegas 02:12

SAN FRANCISCO – As the 49er Faithful lament Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the overtime of Super Bowl 58, early odds have the San Francisco 49ers returning to the big game in 2025 and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

According to odds posted Monday by the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers were the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The Chiefs, who would be attempting their first ever three-peat in Super Bowl history, have the second-best odds.

Following the 49ers and Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have the 3rd and 4th best odds. Both the Ravens and Bills lost to the Chiefs in their run to the title.

Rounding out the top five is the Detroit Lions, who had their most successful playoff run in over three decades before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

TEAMSUPER BOWL 59 ODDS

San Francisco 49ers

+550

Kansas City Chiefs

+650

Baltimore Ravens

+900

Buffalo Bills

+950

Detroit Lions

+1200

Cincinnati Bengals

+1200

Miami Dolphins

+1700

Philadelphia Eagles

+2000

Green Bay Packers

+2000

Dallas Cowboys

+2000

Houston Texans

+2200

New York Jets

+2500

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500

Jacksonville Jaguars

+3000

Chicago Bears

+3000

Atlanta Falcons

+3000

Los Angeles Rams

+3500

Cleveland Browns

+3500

Indianapolis Colts

+4500

Minnesota Vikings

+5500

Seattle Seahawks

+6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+6500

Pittsburgh Steelers

+7500

Arizona Cardinals

+8000

New Orleans Saints

+8000

Washington Commanders

+10000

New York Giants

+10000

New England Patriots

+10000

Las Vegas Raiders

+10000

Denver Broncos

+10000

Tennessee Titans

+15000

Carolina Panthers

+25000

The teams with the lowest odds to make it to Super Bowl 59 include the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers.

Odds posted by Fanduel also had the 49ers, Chiefs and Ravens in the top three, with Detroit having the 4th best odds and the Bills in 5th.

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled for February 9, 2025 at the Superdome. The 49ers have played two other Super Bowls at the Superdome, winning Super Bowl 24 over the Broncos in 1990 and losing Super Bowl 47 against the Ravens in 2013.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:19 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.