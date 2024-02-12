49ers emerge as early favorites in 2025 Super Bowl despite heartbreaking loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the 49er Faithful lament Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the overtime of Super Bowl 58, early odds have the San Francisco 49ers returning to the big game in 2025 and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
According to odds posted Monday by the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers were the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The Chiefs, who would be attempting their first ever three-peat in Super Bowl history, have the second-best odds.
Following the 49ers and Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have the 3rd and 4th best odds. Both the Ravens and Bills lost to the Chiefs in their run to the title.
Rounding out the top five is the Detroit Lions, who had their most successful playoff run in over three decades before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.
|TEAM
|SUPER BOWL 59 ODDS
San Francisco 49ers
+550
Kansas City Chiefs
+650
Baltimore Ravens
+900
Buffalo Bills
+950
Detroit Lions
+1200
Cincinnati Bengals
+1200
Miami Dolphins
+1700
Philadelphia Eagles
+2000
Green Bay Packers
+2000
Dallas Cowboys
+2000
Houston Texans
+2200
New York Jets
+2500
Los Angeles Chargers
+2500
Jacksonville Jaguars
+3000
Chicago Bears
+3000
Atlanta Falcons
+3000
Los Angeles Rams
+3500
Cleveland Browns
+3500
Indianapolis Colts
+4500
Minnesota Vikings
+5500
Seattle Seahawks
+6000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+6500
Pittsburgh Steelers
+7500
Arizona Cardinals
+8000
New Orleans Saints
+8000
Washington Commanders
+10000
New York Giants
+10000
New England Patriots
+10000
Las Vegas Raiders
+10000
Denver Broncos
+10000
Tennessee Titans
+15000
Carolina Panthers
+25000
The teams with the lowest odds to make it to Super Bowl 59 include the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers.
Odds posted by Fanduel also had the 49ers, Chiefs and Ravens in the top three, with Detroit having the 4th best odds and the Bills in 5th.
Super Bowl 59 is scheduled for February 9, 2025 at the Superdome. The 49ers have played two other Super Bowls at the Superdome, winning Super Bowl 24 over the Broncos in 1990 and losing Super Bowl 47 against the Ravens in 2013.
