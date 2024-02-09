Residents at Redwood City senior home set to cheer on 49ers in Super Bowl

REDWOOD CITY – Residents at the Brookdale Senior Living home in Redwood City have been cheering on the San Francisco 49ers all season and have plans for a special watch party on Sunday when their team plays in the Super Bowl.

They organized a special gathering after residents at another Brookdale facility in Kansas City challenged them to who has more team spirt.

"I went to the five Super Bowls they won, I went. Didn't go to the last two, so they didn't win. But they're gonna win this one," said Martha Campana, who is one of the residents at the community. She had season tickets for more than 40 years.

Mary Scholz is another lifelong fan of the Niners even though she was born in Kansas City. A visit to see the team play when she was 12 years old made her a member of the Faithful instantly and she has remained loyal since then.

"They came back from it, they are fighters but they're classy about doing it and that's what I like," said Scholz.

San Francisco 49ers fans at the Brookdale Senior Living home in Redwood City. CBS

There are decorations all around the community and they have a TV room that will host a special watch party on Sunday. There is a large cutout of 49er quarterback Brock Purdy inside, who many of the residents are fond of as young, new leader for the team.

"It's amazing what he has done, and the whole team is just right behind him and all ready to go," said Dale Lee, another resident at Brookdale Redwood City.

While Campana won't be able to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, she thinks this will be the first time the team wins even when she is not there. This team is united, she says, and they remind her of the other Niner squads that became NFL Champions in the past.

"We're looking forward to winning the Super Bowl and they're like a family just like we are here they're like a family," Campana told KPIX.