Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Hazmat crews dispatched to San Jose school after students report difficulty breathing

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

View above San Jose middle school during hazmat incident
View above San Jose middle school during hazmat incident 02:12

A San Jose Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to a San Jose middle school classroom after students reported being overcome by an unknown substance.

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were at Sunrise Middle School on the 1100 block of E Julian St. in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. In a post on the X social media platform, the fire department said there were reports of multiple patients with difficulty breathing. 

The fire department said traffic on E Julian St. was impacted and urged people to avoid the area.

A subsequent post on X said that most patients' symptoms were resolving and that two juvenile patients were being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The Fire Department's HazMat team was "actively investigating conditions in classroom," the follow-up post said.

San Jose school hazmat
Fire crews at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose following reports of a hazmat incident, May 8, 2024. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Former news producer for KPIX-TV who now produces news on the web for CBS News Bay Area.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 10:00 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.