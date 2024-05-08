Hazmat crews dispatched to San Jose school after students report difficulty breathing

A San Jose Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to a San Jose middle school classroom after students reported being overcome by an unknown substance.

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were at Sunrise Middle School on the 1100 block of E Julian St. in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. In a post on the X social media platform, the fire department said there were reports of multiple patients with difficulty breathing.

#SJFD crews are currently at Sunrise Middle School on the 1100 block of E Julian St. for reports of multiple patients with difficulty breathing. Traffic on E Julian St. is impacted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zsNaDO1Z44 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 8, 2024

The fire department said traffic on E Julian St. was impacted and urged people to avoid the area.

A subsequent post on X said that most patients' symptoms were resolving and that two juvenile patients were being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The Fire Department's HazMat team was "actively investigating conditions in classroom," the follow-up post said.

Fire crews at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose following reports of a hazmat incident, May 8, 2024. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.