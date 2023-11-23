Sunnyvale sports bar a holiday haven for fans

SUNNYVALE -- For Corey Supp, Bert's Stadium sports bar in Sunnyvale represents more than just a place to get a drink -- it's a community and that's especially true on Thanksgiving.

"Here at the Stadium, we always have a little get-together no matter what holiday it is. We throw something up. It could be Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving, 4th of July, we always have something," Supp said.

Supp and his friends spent all day Thursday cooking up a huge spread of holiday classics. His hope: to make everyone who walks in feel welcome and wanted.

"It means a lot to people that don't have something. They walk in, they don't know anybody -- like just what you guys did -- and all the sudden we say 'Hi, we treat you like family.' That's how we do it here," Supp explained.

This Thanksgiving was even more special at the bar because the 49ers were playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Jason Chico is a huge Niners fan. He said there's nothing quite like watching your favorite team at one of your favorite bars with all your friends along with some good food.

"It's the atmosphere. It's the people. You meet new people all the time here and everybody welcomes everybody with open arms," Chico said.

Supp, too, loves the 49ers. He comes here often to watch the games. He said he's very excited for what this season could bring for the team but he's even more excited that he's can experience some of it here at Bert's Stadium with all his buddies on Thanksgiving Day.

"I'm just glad that people can come to a place and watch the game together and have a good plate of food and have a good time," Supp said.