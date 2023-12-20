2 suspected of retail theft, mail theft arrested following traffic stop in Sunnyvale

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SUNNYVALE – Authorities in the South Bay have arrested two people after stolen goods and evidence of mail theft were found during a traffic stop in Sunnyvale on Tuesday.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers pulled over the driver and passenger of a 1998 Toyota near Wolfe Road and Fremont Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

Officers said the driver was on searchable probation for a stolen vehicle, while the passenger had a felony warrant for grand theft. The vehicle was also started with a tool in the ignition, instead of a key.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found about $1,000 in stolen clothing from nearby stores, $100 in stolen tools from Lowe's, along with multiple phones, tablets and what was described as "high-end" jewelry.

Items that officers said were found during a traffic stop in Sunnyvale on December 18, 2023. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

Officers said they also found what they said was a "large number of stolen checks and other mail", more than 100 keys, a shaved mail key and a U.S. Postal Service uniform. Additional items found in the search included drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

The department contacted Lowe's, who said the suspects committed an earlier theft. Two other victims told officers that their mail had been stolen recently.

Officer said the suspects were booked into jail. Their names and the charges against them were not released.