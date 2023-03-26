Watch CBS News
Sunnyvale police arrest suspect in Friday night shooting

SUNNYVALE -- Police in Sunnyvale responded to a shooting and made an arrest Friday night, according to authorities.

On Friday night at approximately 7 p.m., Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Officers were assisting with an unrelated public service event in the 800 block of San Aleso Avenue when they were flagged down by a man who appeared to have been shot once in the leg.

Santa Clara and Mountain View police resources responded to assist with locating the suspect, who was identified as Joshua Moseley. He was located and taken into custody without incident and ultimately arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for various offenses, including attempted murder.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect knew each other. 

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital for treatment and was later released.

This incident is still under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the community and there are no suspects outstanding.

