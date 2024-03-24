Sunnyvale officers shoot, kill man who approached officers with knife

SUNNYVALE — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers on Saturday fatally shot a man who approached them while wielding a knife.

Around 5:30 p.m., the SDPS received a report that a man was walking around a mobile home park, at 1225 Vienna Drive, with a knife in his hand.

Officers arrived to find a man in the roadway. SDPS said officers repeatedly told him to stay where he was and to drop the knife.

The man refused and approached an officer, SDPS said. Officials said an officer then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective G. Limon at 408-730-7110.