Sunnyvale Marine Corps recruiter arrested in alleged sexual assault of teen girl at recruiting center

Authorities in Sunnyvale on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of an active-duty Marine Corps recruiter who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl he had met at the victim's school.

According to the press release issued by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, authorities were notified of a sexual assault that happened at the Marine Corps recruiting center on S. Mary Ave in Sunnyvale on Monday. The incident involved a 17-year-old female victim and a Marine Corps recruiter.

Sunnyvale sexual assault suspect Jorge Lara-Pedroza Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety

The investigation determined that the adult recruiter suspected in the assault, identified as Jorge Lara-Pedroza, met the victim at a recruiting event at the victim's school approximately a week earlier. On Monday, the victim met with the suspect at the recruiting center to learn more about the Marine Corps. During the meeting, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Authorities said Lara-Pedroza was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for several crimes related to the sexual assault, including arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective C. Bishop at (408) 730-7110.