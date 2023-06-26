Driver killed in fiery weekend crash in Sunnyvale, DUI suspected

SUNNYVALE – A driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol was killed and two other people suffered major injuries following a fiery crash in Sunnyvale over the weekend.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of South Sunnyvale Avenue and Old San Francisco Road around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on reports of a car that crashed into a building.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle in flames. The driver was trapped inside and unresponsive.

Emergency personnel attempted to rescue the driver but were unable due to what was described as "untenable fire conditions." The driver was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers said an adult male and female were also found at the scene. The pair were transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling westbound on Old San Francisco Road when he collided with the building. Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities said Sunday that the passengers were cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Department of Public Safety MAIT investigator Longanecker by calling 408-730-7109.