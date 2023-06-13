Man arrested in 1996 Sunnyvale child sexual assault cold case; Other victims identified

SUNNYVALE -- A San Jose man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old victim nearly three decades ago in Sunnyvale and authorities have also identified other victims.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said 59-year-old Richard Jeffrey Martinez was arrested Monday in connection with the 1996 child sexual assault in the city's Cherry Orchard neighborhood.

Detectives had fully investigated all potential leads and trace evidence in the case but were never able to identify a suspect until beginning a collaboration with the cold case unit of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office last year.

"Through the use of forensic genealogy and an extensive follow up investigation, Martinez was identified as the suspect in the sexual assault," said DPS press statement.

Richard Jeffrey Martinez in 1997 and in 2023. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

DPS said it also received support from the San Jose Police Department, as well as help from the state Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Justice for DNA analysis and forensic genealogy work, respectively.

Following his arrest Monday, two additional victims have been identified that were also sexually assaulted by Martinez when they were juveniles, DPS said. Detectives are also investigating whether there are additional victims who are not yet known.

Anyone with additional information about these cases was asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Matthew Hutchison at 408-730-7100.