Following tie, Sunnyvale city council race decided by drawing

Bay City News Service

SUNNYVALE – A Sunnyvale City Council race from November that ended up tied was decided by pulling a name out of a container Tuesday morning.

Councilmember-elect and tech executive Murali Srinivasan was born in Bangalore, India and has been a resident of District 3 since 1997, participating in organizations such as Leadership Sunnyvale, according to his campaign website.

His opponent was Justin Wang, a current member of Sunnyvale's Sustainability Commission and former vice chair on the board of the advocacy group Livable Sunnyvale.

Srinivasan had his name pulled from the container to defeat Wang after the two tied in the Nov. 8 election for District 3 on the council, the city said in a press release.

Srinivasan will begin his term Tuesday after taking his ceremonial oath of office. He is the first councilmember for District 3 following Sunnyvale's transition to district-based elections. District 3 is located in the south-central region of Sunnyvale.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 5:26 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

