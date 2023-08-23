Man shot overnight while confronting catalytic converter thieves in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE – A man was shot while confronting several suspects who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle outside his Sunnyvale home early Wednesday.

The city's Department of Public Safety said they were called to the home on the 1500 block of Klamath Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

After officers administered emergency medical care at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police said Wednesday that the victim is in stable condition and is expected to be released later in the day.

According to the preliminary investigation, four suspects were attempting to steal the catalytic converter when the victim confronted them. Police said one of the suspects fired multiple shots, striking the victim once.

The suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan. Additional details about the incident or the suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective N. Kakis of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.