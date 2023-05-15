Sunny skies, brimming waterways draw South Bay crowds on Mother's Day

LOS GATOS -- A feast on the grill, a picnic on the grass and an inviting body of water -- all part of the Mother's Day experience at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos Sunday.

The heavy winter rains are just a memory but their benefits are now being fully enjoyed.

The reservoir is 95 percent full, which made for a memorable outing Andrea, an avid outdoor enthusiast and her twin boys.

"Nature is blooming because of all the rain and the warm weather is finally coming for us to enjoy. I have my special sons with me so it's the best Mother's Day ever," she said.

The high water levels were also crucial for one local rowing team.

A dragon boat crew from Santa Cruz was getting into shape for a big competition next week. Their practice is much easier with deeper water.

"If there's low water levels, we just can't practice. Period. We run into mud and we just can't go anywhere. So having good water levels is super important," said crew captain Nicole Loo.

The warmer weather was ideal for all the moms and family members celebrating them.

"We have a great grandma, grandma and young moms," said one picnicker.

The Iranian American family had a sort of "changing of the guard" when it comes to planning complex, multi-family get-togethers like this.

"This time it was the younger generation that planned this and brought us together so it's kind of nice that they're taking over and they treated us to lunch," said Roxy Gribben of Los Gatos.

The Navid-Farsad family were among hundreds who came together Sunday under the warm and welcoming skies.