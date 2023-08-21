Sunday morning highway crash near Manteca leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — One person died and three others were injured in a crash along Highway 99 between Stockton and Manteca, authorities said Sunday.
It happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near French Camp Road.
The driver of a Honda Accord died at the scene after colliding with a Ford F-150, the California Highway Patrol said. Three of the four occupants of the F-150 suffered minor injuries. The fourth person was not injured.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
