Sunday morning crash shuts El Camino Real in San Carlos

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN CARLOS -- El Camino Real was blocked in both directions in San Carlos on Sunday morning because of a traffic collision, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office wrote on social media shortly after 8:15 a.m. about the collision on El Camino Real between Howard and Belmont avenues but did not provide further details.

There was no estimate given for when the road will reopen and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 9:31 AM PST

