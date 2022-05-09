3-alarm house fire cuts power to hundreds in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A house fire in a San Jose residential neighborhood grew to 3 alarms early Sunday evening, causing hundreds to lose power.

PG&E officials say they shut off the power to more than two hundred customers just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the blaze burning in a neighborhood near the Blossom Hill exit off Highway 101.

Witnesses said the smoke plume was so high they could see it from the freeway.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries.