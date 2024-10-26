Summit Fire in eastern Santa Cruz County contained after forcing lane closure

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – A wildfire that broke out Saturday night near the Santa Cruz and Santa Clara county line forced some people to evacuate and one lane to shut down, officials say.

Cal Fire Santa Cruz said the Summit Fire broke out near Highway 17 and Summit Road.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the fire had burned about one acre and forced Santa Cruz deputies to evacuate Alta Vista Lane. Firefighters said no other evacuations were issued and Santa Cruz County evacuation maps showed no evacuations.

Firefighters said they stopped the forward spread at about two acres. It was then contained shortly after 9 p.m.

Powerlines were also reported to be down in the area, crews said.

The California Highway Patrol closed the far right lane of southbound Highway 17 at Glenwood cutoff, forcing officials to urge drivers to use a different route. CHP officers also urged people who were driving through the area to not stop and take photos.