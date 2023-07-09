Strong winds, incautious boaters = 12 water rescues in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dozen people were rescued from bay and ocean waters roiled by winds of more than 30 mph Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Among them were five children who were struggling to stay afloat after their kayak capsized in the bay offshore from Giants Stadium about 1 p.m., said Jon Baxter, a fire department spokesman.

A total of six children, ages 11 to 15, and two adults were aided, he said.

Afternoon winds were gusting to 36 mph at the Golden Gate, with sustained strength of 25 mph to 30 mph, said Sarah McCorkle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Monterey.

"It's unbelievable, why would anybody go out there?" Baxter said, referring to the wind. "No matter the skill level that you're at, today's not a day to be out on the bay."

Two kite surfers were rescued about 3:30 p.m. near rocks at Point Lobos, in the area of the Cliff House, the department said. Two kayakers in distress were rescued about 4:30 p.m. off Pier 70.

No one was reported injured.

"Usually we would see winds of this speed a little more in the spring," McCorkle said.

The winds were causing "pretty steep waves" of four feet at four-second intervals, she said.