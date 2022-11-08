First Alert Day: Storm front slams into Northern California, Waterspout warnings posted along the coast

SAN FRANCISCO -- The leading edge of a potent cold front slammed into the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.

Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.

The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a high surf advisory

"Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents," weather service forecasters warned. "Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath."

Intense downpours in the Santa Cruz Mountains and across the South Bay triggered a flood advisory until mid-morning. A flood advisory was also issued for the morning hours in Oakland.

Widespread rain continues to impact the morning rush hour commute across the Bay Area and Central Coast. Be sure to allow for extra time to reach your destination this morning. Remember, never drive into or through flooded roadways! #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CARain pic.twitter.com/dvumHkWOH1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 8, 2022

"At 5:14 a.m. doppler radar indicated heavy rain," the weather service said of the havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountain. "This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area."

"Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Campbell, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond, Felton, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Uvas Canyon Park, Monte Sereno, Lexington Hills and Day Valley."

In the East Bay, the downpours caused minor flooding on freeways and roadways.

"At 5:11 a.m., local law enforcement reported roadway flooding on Eastbound 80 on Ashby Ave offramp," the weather service said. "This will cause urban and all stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Portions of interstates 580, 880, 980 offramps are the most likely place to experience minor flooding."

The California Highway Patrol reported numerous pre-dawn morning commute crashes and pleaded for drivers to slow down in the hazardous conditions.

While it will be a rainy day Tuesday, Santa Clara Valley Water District officials warned that on storm will not end the drought conditions.

"People see rain and they may think that the drought is over," said district spokesperson Matt Keller. "The drought is not over. This is really just a small drop in the bucket of what we would need to see in order to get out of the drought."