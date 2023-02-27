Storm front brings thunder, lightning, downpours and snow to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest in a series of storm fronts roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Monday morning, triggering a winter weather advisory for snow in the higher elevations and a threat of thunder and lightning.

KPIX meteorologist Jessica Burch predicted the brunt of the storm would begin impacting the North Bay around 8 a.m. and then would "sweep across the Bay Area like a windshield wiper."

By 9:30 a.m. a line of strong storm cells will roar into San Francisco and then hit the San Jose area by 11:30 a.m.

The front will be adding to the impressive snow totals dating back to late last week for the hills and mountains in the East and South Bay.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the East Bay Hills, Diablo Range, Gabilan Range, Santa Lucia Range, and the interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.

"The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive early Monday morning with steadier snowfall Monday afternoon and evening," weather service forecasters warned. "Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow."

And how much rain can other parts of the region expect?

"Rainfall amounts of 0.75-1.25" are expected in the North Bay mountains and coastal ranges, 0.25-0.75" for lower elevations, and 0.25" or less for drier areas such as the southern Salinas Valley," forecasters warned.

A third weather system was predicted to arrive on Tuesday before a break in the stormy forecast was expected on Wednesday.

"This mid/upper-level trough will sweep through the region Tuesday morning/afternoon resulting in additional precipitation, both in the form of rain showers and high elevation snow showers," the weather service said.