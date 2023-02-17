Storm damage delivers death blow to iconic Aptos pier; Frightening cliff collapse above Steamer Lane

APTOS -- It's been weeks since an epic surge of atmospheric rivers battered the Bay Area, but the impact of the 22 days of stormy weather lingers.

On Thursday night, state park officials announced the storm damage has deliver a death blow to the iconic pier at Seacliff State Beach.

Pounding surf whipped up by the waves tore apart a large sections of the pier which includes S.S. Palo Alto Cement Ship.

"The damage to the public-serving infrastructure is extensive and has impacted the ability for State Parks to provide the standard recreational opportunities visitors have experienced in the past," state park officials said in a news release. "The most extensive damage within the state beach is at the pier, campground, and seawall."

After surveying the damage it was determined the pier could not be saved.

"State Parks is working with a contractor to eliminate or mitigate public safety issues, including the demolition of the pier," officials said in the release. "Crews will begin positioning equipment this week with work expected to commence next week."

Decades of memories will soon disappear. A public goodbye ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

"Seacliff State Beach has been beloved for generations," said California State Parks District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. "State Parks looks forward to working with the community, scientists, and environmental stewards to build resilience to sea-level rise and extreme event impacts so that more generations can continue to fall in love with Seacliff State Beach."

The lingering damage and danger wasn't limited to Aptos. On Thursday, a frightening clip from a surfline webcam was posted on Youtube of a landslide of a cliff above Steamer Lane -- a popular surf spot.

As surfers were enjoying a sunny day and the waves in the waters of Steamers Lane, a large piece of the cliff overhead broke off and tumbled into the surf.

The slide took place at 11 a.m. last Friday.

"I was in the water when it happened, and our buddy was actually on the wave when it detonated on the wall," said Ed Thorpe of Santa Cruz, who was on his boogie board, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. "He said that it sounded like a landslide. He had that deer-in-the-headlights kind of look after."