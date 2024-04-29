Fire destroys more than 50 units at storage facility in Fremont, cause under investigation

FREMONT – More than 50 storage units were destroyed and an investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Fremont early Monday morning.

According to the Fremont Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility on 38491 Fremont Boulevard.

"Crews arrived to find heavy fire through the roof of a two-story building with multiple storage units involved," the department said on social media.

The fire was knocked down within an hour of crews arriving, officials said. While the fire was contained to the building where it started, 45 units on the second floor and eight units on the first floor were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

In an update Monday afternoon, the fire department red-tagged the structure, which is known as Building A. Due to the amount of contents inside the 53 units, crews said they would remain at the scene throughout the day to extinguish smoldering debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.