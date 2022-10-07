Stolen vehicle suspects arrested in San Bruno; 1 wanted on multiple warrants
SAN BRUNO -- Three people were arrested Thursday after police spotted a stolen vehicle in San Bruno, including one woman wanted on various charges.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, San Bruno police said the arrests happened Thursday evening at the Bayhill Shopping Center at Cherry Ave. and San Bruno Ave.
Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen to San Bruno Police on September 9 and arrested three suspects without incident.
The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old male San Mateo resident, a 31-year-old female San Carlos resident and a 29-year-old female Redwood City resident. Police said one of the women had 9 outstanding arrest warrants for various charges.
Each of the suspects face charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
for more features.