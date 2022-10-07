Stolen vehicle suspects arrested in San Bruno; 1 wanted on multiple warrants

SAN BRUNO -- Three people were arrested Thursday after police spotted a stolen vehicle in San Bruno, including one woman wanted on various charges.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, San Bruno police said the arrests happened Thursday evening at the Bayhill Shopping Center at Cherry Ave. and San Bruno Ave.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Three Suspects Taken into Custody You may have noticed police activity at the Bayhill... Posted by San Bruno Police Department on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen to San Bruno Police on September 9 and arrested three suspects without incident.

The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old male San Mateo resident, a 31-year-old female San Carlos resident and a 29-year-old female Redwood City resident. Police said one of the women had 9 outstanding arrest warrants for various charges.

Each of the suspects face charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.