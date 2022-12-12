Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after tense Sunnyvale SWAT standoff

PIX Now -- Monday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SUNNYVALE -- A 56-year-old man has been arrested on stolen vehicle charges after a tense SWAT standoff in Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety officials announced the Dec. 8 arrest of Thao Duong on Monday. The incident began at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Poplar Avenue and Poplar Court.

According to investigators, Duong, who was already on probation for having committed the same crime in the past, had stolen the vehicle earlier in the day.

Officers spotted Duong, who attempted to flee. He was ultimately located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Poplar Court where the standoff began.

Patrol officers, a crisis negations team, a drone team and SWAT officers cornered Duong in the stolen vehicle and eventually negotiated his surrender at around 2 a.m.

Duong was taken into custody without further incident.