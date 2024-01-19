Watch CBS News
Crime

Stolen vehicle linked to man hiding near SFPUC reservoir in San Mateo County

CBS/Bay City News Service

San Mateo County deputies found a stolen vehicle damaged from breaking through two locked park gates near the San Francisco Public Utility Commission reservoir and located the driver hiding behind a tree near the shore, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Jeffrey Lee Fonda, 45, an unhoused resident of Pacifica, was taken into custody and accused of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and felony vandalism. 

The reservoir is a drinking water source and is closed to the public.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen earlier in the morning from Pacifica, the sheriff's office said. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Crocker at dcrocker@smcgov.org or (650) 259-2300.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 7:44 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

