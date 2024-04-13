Stolen semi-truck leads Petaluma police in pursuit; S.F. man arrested

PETALUMA -- Petaluma police said Saturday morning that a stolen semi-truck with a 40-foot trailer took police on a chase Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen semi at around 9:26 p.m. in the area of North McDowell Boulevard and Professional Drive. The truck was discovered traveling northbound on North McDowell Boulevard at Transport Way. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Glenn Hopkins of San Francisco.

After an attempt to commence a traffic stop, Hopkins accelerated the truck to approximately 30-35 mph, instigating a pursuit. The suspect appeared to have trouble maintaining control of the truck, as he swerved across the entire road and hit the center median, posing a risk to public safety.

Petaluma PD followed Hopkins as he turned eastbound on Corona Road, where he ran over the curb and sidewalk, and struck a tree and road sign.

Hopkins then went southbound on Sonoma Mountain Parkway before finally stopping as he turned onto Colombard Road.

The suspect was detained and transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. He was charged and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading of a police officer with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor hit and run causing property damage.