Stolen car rams Vallejo police vehicle while trying to flee; driver arrested

Vallejo police arrested the driver of a stolen car who rammed a patrol car multiple times trying to flee earlier this week, police said

Patrol officers on Monday noticed an Infiniti Q50 with a shattered sunroof drive into the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street. Officers doing a record check discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Richmond, prompting them to position their patrol vehicle beside the Q50 and turn on their emergency lights.

The driver of the Q50 then rammed the patrol vehicle six times in a failed attempt to flee the scene, police said. The suspect also crashed the Q50 into a wall to escape before surrendering, police said.

Officers searching the vehicle allegedly found an unserialized loaded firearm on the back seat. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of multiple felonies.

Police said a records check on the suspect revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest -- one for theft out of Solano County, another for burglary out of Marin County, and a third for probation violation out of Sonoma County.

The driver told police he bought the Q50 from an unknown person on Facebook and the firearm came with the vehicle.

The suspect was transported to county jail and the firearm was booked into evidence. Police contacted the vehicle's owner and it was towed from the scene.