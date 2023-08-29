Weekend brawl near Stockton theater injures 12-year-old girl

STOCKTON – A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after a large brawl broke out between teenagers near the downtown movie theater.

Police said reports of a large fight inside and outside of the Regal Stockton City Centre theater involving minors was reported at 7:40 p.m. and callers alleged that two people were pepper sprayed.

David Scott, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, said he couldn't confirm an exact number for how many people were involved in the fight, but two reports claimed it was a "large crowd" while another report said, "around 100 juveniles."

A young girl was taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering injuries but is expected to survive.

According to Scott, officers from the Police Department along with the movie theater security were able to separate and stop some of the altercations.

The brawl occurred on the same day that a melee involving hundreds of teens took place at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville. At least one person was stabbed and gunfire was reported in the Emeryville incident.

Authorities did not say if the two incidents were related.