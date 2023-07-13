Stockton set to open cooling centers for weekend heat

STOCKTON - With hot temperatures and excessive heat warnings making their way to Stockton over the weekend, the city is set to open cooling zones from Friday to Monday to help residents beat the heat.

The National Weather Service said they expect Friday to be 102 degrees and Saturday and Sunday will be 107 degrees.

People can visit the Arnold Rue, Stribley, Seifert or Van Buskirk community centers, where there will be air-conditioned areas and water offered to visitors.

Addresses and times for the community centers can be found at http://www.stocktonca.gov/files/News_2023_07_12_CoolingZonesAvailable.pdf.

Visitors are encouraged to bring activities such as books, games, and electronic devices to keep busy while at the centers, city officials said.

Tips for hot days include staying indoors, keeping physical activity to a minimum, drinking plenty of water, and monitoring anyone who could be sensitive to the negative impact of heat such as children, or older people, as well as animals.