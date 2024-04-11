Stockton prisoner accused of the attempted murder of two officers

STOCKTON — An inmate at a state prison in Stockton is accused of trying to kill two peace officers who were attempting to place him into handcuffs, authorities said Thursday.

Just before 7 a.m., the two officers were conducting a mass search of the California Health Care Facility, the state Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (CDCR) said.

While the two officers were attempting to place Brandon Keen, 39, into handcuffs, Keen retrieved a weapon and stabbed one of the officers twice with it, the CDCR said. Keen allegedly then sliced the other officer's hand with the object.

Additional staff responded to forcefully restrain Keen and handcuff him. During that time, a third officer injured suffered a hand injury.

All three officers received treatment at an outside health care facility and have since been released.

Keen suffered minor injuries during the attack and has since been placed on restricted housing at another facility, the CDCR said.

According to the CDCR, Keen has a long list of crimes including assault, burglary, arson, mayhem, and murder.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison back in 2013 for that mayhem charge as a second-striker, the CDCR said. While behind bars, Keen received a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and assault.