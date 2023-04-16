Watch CBS News
Stockton police searching for missing mom and infant daughter

STOCKTON – Police on Sunday are searching for a woman and her infant daughter, who were last seen at their North Stockton home. 

The Stockton Police Department announced Sunday it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Bakhtawar Khan and her daughter, Aleena.

The two were last seen leaving their home on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The mother is described as a 29-year-old woman who is 5 foot and 7 inches and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The daughter is described as a 20-pound 1-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the pair is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-7911.

