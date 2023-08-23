Stockton Police release video, seek suspects in shooting of sergeant

STOCKTON - The Stockton Police Department released video footage Wednesday of three suspects fleeing after allegedly shooting and wounding a police sergeant earlier this month and investigators are asking the public for help in gathering information.

The sergeant was struck by gunfire and suffered multiple injuries after responding to a call just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 2 about a carjacking that occurred in the 700 block of Bedlow and Knickerbocker drives.

The nine-year veteran of the department had announced over the police radio that he was in pursuit of the car. However, when the sergeant began chasing the vehicle, he was suddenly shot at several times while still in his vehicle.

Bodycam footage from the Police Department allowed viewers to hear the officer yell, ""Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired," and "I'm shot. I'm taking rounds ... he's still shooting."

Previously, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said he could not confirm how many shooters were involved, but one arrest had been made.

Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, 20, was taken into custody the same day of the shooting following a long standoff with law enforcement.

The car the sergeant had been following was reportedly stolen from a 69-year-old man who was beaten and carjacked, police said.

Video of the incident can be seen here.

Anyone with information in connection with the remaining suspects is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.