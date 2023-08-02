Stockton police detain multiple people after 2 injured including sergeant in carjacking, shooting

STOCKTON – Police in Stockton have detained multiple people following a carjacking and shooting that injured two victims including a sergeant early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a carjacking report on the north side of the city.

They located a 69-year-old man who had moderate to severe injuries and transferred him to a hospital.

David Scott, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, did not know the status of the victim as of later Wednesday morning.

Following an investigation, officers were able to get information about the vehicle allegedly involved in the carjacking and began looking for the suspect responsible.

Around 3:20 a.m., a police sergeant located the vehicle in the area of Coventry Drive and Hillsboro Way and a short pursuit ensued, Scott said.

The Stockton Police Department SWAT team waits outside a housing complex on Gateway Court in Stockton, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2023, following the shooting of a police sergeant responding to carjacking. Harika Maddala/Bay City News/ Catchlight Local

The vehicle came to a stop in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road and a suspect exited the vehicle and began to fire shots at the sergeant.

The sergeant was struck in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Additional police include a SWAT team responded to the area after the shooting.

Following a search of the area that lasted through the morning, multiple people were detained, according to Scott.

The police response and search for suspects left several street closures throughout the area as of shortly after 10 a.m. Some residents have been evacuated while others were instructed to shelter in place, Scott said.