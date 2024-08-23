$80K worth of stolen merchandise recovered after routine probation search in Stockton

STOCKTON – A massive organized retail crime bust in Stockton has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise being recovered, police say.

Stockton police say a joint auto theft task force of several San Joaquin County agencies launched a probation search of a residence along the 1000 block of Bear Creek Way on Aug. 19.

The search was routine, police say, but law enforcement officers alleged they found evidence of a massive stash of merchandise suspected to have been stolen in organized retail crime.

About $80,000 worth of stolen merchandise was soon discovered, police say; a gun, ammunition, suspected drugs, and about $30,000 in cash was also recovered.

Two suspects were arrested: 51-year-old Lan Nguyen and 56-year-old Thai Nguyen. Both face charges related to felony organized retail theft, police say, while Thai is also facing firearm-related charges.

It's unclear over when the merchandise was stolen, and which stores were hit.

Police say they will be returning the stolen merchandise to the businesses.

Organized retail crime has grabbed headlines in California in recent years, putting pressure on politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom to act. Last week, the governor signed a package of bills aimed at curbing property crime.