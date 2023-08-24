Man who lit Stockton couple on fire over parking sentenced to 28 years to life

STOCKTON – A Stockton man convicted of pouring gasoline and lighting a couple and their home on fire over a parking space in 2020 was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Larry Galicinao, 38, was convicted of two counts of premeditated attempted murder that caused great bodily injury, arson of an inhabited structure, and other additional charges.

Prosecutors said for each conviction, Galicinao received 10 consecutive life sentences and received an additional eight years for the arson.

On Aug. 15, 2020, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call from a Stockton Fire investigator in connection with an arson that took place at a duplex in the 1100 block of Annabelle Lane in Stockton.

Sheriff's officials said two neighbors had been feuding over a parking issue for some time until Galicinao decided to enter the couple's apartment with a flaming gas can and doused them with the gas.

A 5-year-old child, the daughter of the couple, was also inside the residence showering. The child's father ran back into the burning home to rescue her, deputies said.

The couple suffered burns on over 85 percent of their bodies while Galicinao suffered burns to more than 65 percent of his body.