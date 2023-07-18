Stockton man arrested in connection with human trafficking case

STOCKTON - A Stockton man was arrested last week in Stanislaus County in connection with human trafficking of a minor and allegedly attempting to meet with another underage teen, police said.

Last Friday, detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Offices Taskforce Against Human Trafficking said they were operating an undercover social media account when a man messaged a girl he allegedly believed was underage.

The sheriff's office said 27-year-old Christen Brown, who was on probation for possession of a firearm, allegedly contacted the young girl from the social media site not knowing it was a detective.

Police allege Brown wanted to pick the minor up immediately and go to Los Angeles sell her for sex over the weekend.

Deputies arranged a meeting time and location with Brow where he was ultimately arrested and allegedly found with another 17-year-old girl.

Deputies said they determined that the girl, who they say was contacted by the suspect on social media several weeks prior to the arrest, was being sex trafficked by Brown.

The teenage girl received medical attention and was provided social services.

Brown was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail with a bail of $1,035,000.

He is being held on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, taking a minor from legal guardian, possession of child pornography, sending/selling obscene matter depicting minor, distribute obscene matter, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, felony probation violation, and pimping.