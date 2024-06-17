Stinson Beach sea level adaptation plans to be shared with public

Registration is open for a public webinar being held Monday at 5:30 p.m. on proposed sea level adaptation plans for Stinson Beach.

Residents are encouraged to preview the Stinson Beach Adaptation and Resilience Collaboration report commissioned by the Marin County Community Development Agency.

According to a recent environmental analysis, in the event of a 1.6-foot sea level rise by 2040 to 2050, Stinson's sandy beach and vegetated marsh along the lagoon are estimated to lose 30 to 40 percent of their area.

The new adaptation report provides an easy-to-read summary of over a dozen ways to engineer the water away from the homes, roads and businesses that make up the community of about 500 residents.

The solutions range from simple sand dunes to elevating buildings and roads. Each option includes pros and cons and price tags. The key point: Responding to sea level rise is going to require a lot of coordinated action by the community.

Stinson Beach is a popular oceanside destination that attracts about 750,000 visitors a year, so tourism infrastructure is at risk as well.

The virtual meeting will include a 30-minute presentation and questions from the public. To register, interested parties can visit the Zoom event online.