Stinky 'corpse flower' set to bloom at San Jose State University; first time in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE -- The rare, smelly tropical plant known as the "corpse flower" is set to bloom for the first time ever in Silicon Valley on the grounds of San Jose State University.

The botanical behemoth, which can reach a height of 10 feet, is growing at the university's Biology Department's greenhouse and is expected to bloom in the next few days, SJSU announced Friday morning.

Known as a titan arum (amorphophallus titanum), the plant smells like rotting flesh after it blooms. It is the world's largest unbranched inflorescence, or cluster of flowers, on the main stem.

A titan arum "corpse flower" (amorphophallus titanum) at the Biology Department tropical greenhouse at San Jose State University. California State University/YouTube

The university says there are only an estimated 1,000 corpse flowers in the wild and the number is declining due to habitat loss. Titan arums are endemic to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The corpse flower at San Jose State has been dubbed "Terry Titan" and the nine-foot plant is expected to bloom sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

The university said it is believed to be the first corpse flower to bloom in the region.

The school's greenhouse is not open to the public but botany buffs and phytology phans can view the corpse flower on the Biology Department's live stream (smell-o-vision not available).

San Jose State also said it would provide a time-lapse video of the plant blooming, which normally happens over the course of 24 to 36 hours.