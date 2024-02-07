Still no power for tens of thousands in Bay Area days after bomb cyclone storm
Tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Bay Area woke up Wednesday still without power three days after damaging winds from the so-called "bomb cyclone" storm knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 30,000 PG&E customers were without power, most of those in the North Bay.
PG&E customers without power as of 5 a.m. on 2/7/23:
- San Francisco 194
- Peninsula 6,135
- North Bay 16,252
- East Bay 312
- South Bay 6,910
Total 29,803
The second atmospheric river-fueled storm of the week last Sunday, combined with a bomb cyclone - in which an intense storm is merged with a significant drop in atmospheric pressure - began early Sunday morning and resulted in wind gusts that left widespread damage and power outages.
KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area
More than 200,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power at the height of the outages, and the utility said it has restored power to more than a million customers across California.
for more features.