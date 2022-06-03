Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in 1st quarter of Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- The idea that Stephen Curry somehow needs a Finals MVP to validate his all-time resume is preposterous, but if you believe he does need that hardware, he got off to a pretty good start on Thursday night. The Warriors star erupted for 21 points in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The 21 points are the highest-scoring single quarter in the NBA Finals since 1993 (Michael Jordan had 22 vs. the Suns) and Curry had the highest-scoring first quarter in a Finals game over the past 50 years.

Curry finished the quarter 6 for 8 from 3, and one of those misses was a half-court heave at the end of the first quarter. The six made 3-pointers are a Finals record for a single quarter.

