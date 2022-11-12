Curry adds to milestones, hits 3-pointer in 200th straight game

SAN FRANCISCO – Adding to an already long list of accomplishments, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit a three-pointer for the 200th straight regular season game Friday night.

In front of a sold out crowd at Chase Center, Curry's first shot of the night against the Cleveland Cavaliers was a three-pointer. It thrilled the crowd as usual, but this shot made him the first player in the NBA to reach the milestone.

The Warriors came out on top Friday evening, beating the Cavaliers 106-101. Curry had a monster performance, scoring 40 points.

Dr. Michael Sherman made it a point to be at Chase Center to witness the superstar break his own record.

In a sea of blue and gold, Sherman was cheering him on in Curry's red Davidson jersey. The doctor began to follow the Dubs more than a decade ago because of Curry.

"I was initially a New York Knicks fan, but since they don't really have a basketball team anymore, I became a Warriors fan just watching him since 2009. I've been wearing this jersey just sort of as a reminder of what he does on and off the court to myself," Sherman told KPIX 5.

Curry extended his own NBA record with Friday's record-setting shot.

"Another testament to how Steph has prepared himself... to be a person of excellence, and another milestone, it's just another feather in his cap," he said.

Sherman is an oncologist with a private practice in Walnut Creek.

"They rely on me and I need to do my best, so their lives are important to me obviously and to them. So I have to do the best I can do and educate myself every day to be a better doctor, like Steph does when he works every day to do his three-point shot," Sherman said.

He has been a front row season ticket holder since Curry joined the team.

"I've been wearing this since 2009 and 2010 when I had to beg people to come to games with me," said Sherman, referring to his Davidson jersey. "Now people are texting me, 'I saw you on TV, can I sit next to you next time?"

Dr. Sherman met Curry three years ago at an event.

"He's also changed the game of basketball. My son was shorter than me, but he felt inspired that he could actually make a three-point shot and be on the basketball team in high school," he added.

For Dr. Sherman, the Davidson jersey is a reminder of Curry's roots.

"Steph was really never highly recruited, and he had to make his own name. In fact, his brother got to go to Duke even though he didn't, because he wasn't well recognized as a talent. So I always like the underdog and the overachiever," he said.