State public utilities commission to boost electrical vehicle charging infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Public Utilities Commission advanced actions this week that will help install more electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

The commission gave Pacific Gas and Electric a go-ahead to install 2,822 EV charging stations at workplaces, housing complexes and public spaces in California.

Electric vehicle charging station CBS

The $52.2 million program will run through 2025 and will require PG&E to use 65 percent of the funds in underserved communities.

Also approved on Thursday, a new mandate sets a timeline for utility companies to bring EV charging stations online. Utilities must connect customers with EV charging stations to the grid in 125 days, take steps to make the process easier for customers, and gather data to identify ways the energization process gets bottlenecked.

A series of mandates from the California Air Resources Board require new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission, which also includes buses and trucks. The commission said that it is essential to have EV charging infrastructure in place to make this into a reality.

"Today's energization decision takes big steps to speed up the process of connecting new EV chargers to the electric grid and to make sure utilities provide customers information about how that process works," said CPUC Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen.

With California taking the lead in electric car sales nationwide, CPUC allowed utility companies to allocate over $1.8 billion in their budgets for EV charging stations, and ensure EV charging rates are significantly cheaper than gas.