State OES deploys resources for ongoing Electra fire

SACRAMENTO -- The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in conjunction with state, local and federal partners, is coordinating the deployment of mutual aid resources in support of the Electra Fire in Amador County.

As of July 7, Cal OES has deployed 67 local government and OES engines and 270 personnel. In total, there are 168 engines and 1,900 personnel as part of a broader effort in response to this incident.

The Electra Fire ignited on July 4 near Electra Rd and Hwy 49, southeast of Jackson in Amador County. The fire has burned more than 4,272 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Wednesday.

The Cal OES Fire and Rescue Division coordinates the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, which moves local government resources across the state in support of all-risk emergency response on behalf of local, state, and federal government fire organizations. Cal OES assigns local government fire agencies with fire apparatus to maintain surge capacity during day-to-day duties and major events/emergencies.

The public is urged to remain aware of their surrounding conditions and to avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires and follow local fire restrictions. The public is also reminded to have an emergency plan in place, emergency preparedness kits at home and vehicles full of fuel. Sign-up for emergency alerts, listen to local authorities and warnings, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

The Cal OES Warning Center and State Operations Center will monitor conditions and be ready for further resource requests as necessary.

For the latest information on wildfires burning in California, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/ and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.

For more from Cal OES, visit CalOES.ca.gov.