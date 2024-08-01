Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

State Highway 1 in El Granada shut down after fatal accident, fuel spill

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-1-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-1-24 07:49

CHP in San Mateo County issued severe traffic alert Thursday afternoon following a fatal accident that also caused a fuel spill shut down California State Route 1 in both directions.

Authorities reported the incident at around 2:30 p.m. following the traffic collision with injuries north of Capistrano Rd. in El Granada. The accident and resulting fuel spill blocked all lanes of the highway.

CHP confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the collision involved a big rig and a sedan and that at least one person had died as a result. 

A tweet posted by the CHP Redwood City X account indicated the estimated time to reopen the highway was 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.