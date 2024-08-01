State Highway 1 in El Granada shut down after fatal accident, fuel spill

CHP in San Mateo County issued severe traffic alert Thursday afternoon following a fatal accident that also caused a fuel spill shut down California State Route 1 in both directions.

Authorities reported the incident at around 2:30 p.m. following the traffic collision with injuries north of Capistrano Rd. in El Granada. The accident and resulting fuel spill blocked all lanes of the highway.

CHP confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the collision involved a big rig and a sedan and that at least one person had died as a result.

A tweet posted by the CHP Redwood City X account indicated the estimated time to reopen the highway was 5 p.m.

Please avoid the area. Both northbound and southbound lane on Highway 1 at Capistrano Road will be closed.



ETO will be approximately 2 hours. Please plan accordingly and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/7uIutGZdgz — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) August 1, 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.