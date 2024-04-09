Bay Area zip codes top list where State Farm to discontinue homeowners insurance policies

State Farm, California's largest insurer, has disclosed state zip codes where it will discontinue homeowners insurance coverage, with Bay Area counties topping the list.

Last month, the Illinois-based insurer announced it would discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer, nine months after announcing it wouldn't issue new home policies in the state.

State Farm filed with the state Department of Insurance a document listing zip codes to have coverage discontinued, showing Orinda and part of Lafayette - zip code 94563 - as the location with the most non-renewed policies in the state with 1,763. The figure is more than half of all current State Farm policies in the zip code. Another 956 policies in neighboring 94549 will also not be renewed.

Los Angeles County zip codes 90272, 90049 and 91302 follow on the list, each location with more than 1,000 policies discontinued. Zip code 95033 in Santa Clara/Santa Cruz County also has more than 1,000 policyholders that will be dropped. Rounding out the top ten are Sonoma County zip codes 95409 and 95404 with some 1,400 policies not renewed in Santa Rosa and communities east.

State Farm blames an increased risk of catastrophes wildfires, outdated regulations, and higher costs as reasons it won't renew the policies.

Last summer, State Farm said it would no longer accept applications for all business and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, citing inflation, a challenging reinsurance market and "rapidly growing catastrophe exposure."

The company said the discontinued policies this summer account for just over 2% of its California policies.