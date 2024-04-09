Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, NCAA's all-time winningest basketball coach, to retire

Stanford University announced Tara VanDerveer, its Director of Women's Basketball and coach, will retire after a historic career.

VanDerveer announced the move on Tuesday. She has been with Stanford for 38 seasons and became the winningest coach in NCAA history in January.

She recorded 1,203 wins when Stanford beat Oregon State on Jan. 21. The win pushed her past former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski's record.

Her record currently stands at 1,216 wins. She also led the Stanford's womens team to three NCAA championships and 14 Final Four appearances.

The university said it is in negotiations with Kate Paye to succeed VanDerveer. Paye once played under VanDerveer in the '90s, and she has been a part of her staff for nearly 20 years.

"Tara's name is synonymous with the sport and women's basketball would not be what it is today without her pioneering work," said Stanford's Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir. "Tara's impact is simply unmatched, and I don't think it's a stretch to characterize her as one of the most influential people to ever be associated with this university."

She will remain at Stanford and the athletics department and participate in an advisory capacity.