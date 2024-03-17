Watch CBS News
Basketball

Stanford women's basketball team makes 36th consecutive NCAA tournament bid as #2 seed

/ CBS San Francisco

The Pac-12 women's basketball regular season champion Stanford will once again return to NCAA Tournament, earning the Cardinal's 36th consecutive bid on Selection Sunday.  

While Stanford lost to upstart USC 74-61 in the Pac-12 Tournament championship in Las Vegas on March 10, giving Southern California only its second Pac-12 Tournament title in team history, the Cardinal still earned a #2 seed in the Portland Regionals. USC is the #1 seed in the region.

Coached by women's basketball legend Tara VanDerveer and led by star Cameron Brink -- who announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft two days after Stanford lost the Pac-12 Tournament championship game -- the team's NCAA Tournament appearances have become an annual event.

VanDerveer helmed the team to a pair of NCAA championships in the early '90s. This tournament marks VanDerveer's 38th all-time tournament appearance, the most of any coach all-time. Stanford won its most recent NCAA Tournament title in 2021, defeating conference rival Arizona.  

The Pac-12 got a conference record-tying seven teams in the NCAA Tournament, six of which are ranked in the poll — including three of the top six.  

The Cardinal will open this year's tournament at home, playing #15 seed Norfolk State Friday evening. As one of the nation's top 16 overall seeds, Stanford will host first and second-round games at Maples Pavilion.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 12:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.