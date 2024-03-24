Stanford women defeat Iowa State in OT, advance to Sweet 16

STANFORD -- Brooke Demetre hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and Kiki Iriafen scored 11 of her career-high 41 points in OT, securing No. 2 Stanford a place in the Portland Regional with a thrilling 87-81 win over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Iowa State guard Kelsey Joens, left, reaches for the ball against Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen March 24, 2024. Jeff Chiu / AP

Addy Brown knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc with 31 seconds left in OT to put Iowa State ahead, only for Demetre to answer from nearly the same spot moments later — and six of her eight total points came on timely 3s. She also hit two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to help seal it.

Iriafen converted a three-point play with 3:41 left in overtime after drawing the fifth foul on star Iowa State freshman Audi Crooks and also contributed 16 rebounds and three blocks. Talana Lepolo added a 3 in the extra period and Iriafen had a go-ahead baseline jumper with 1:59 to go before scoring again the next time down.

Stanford guard Hannah Jump reacts after making a three-point basket in front of Iowa State guard Kelsey Joens March 24, 2024. Jeff Chiu / AP

The Cyclones' Emily Ryan hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:45 to play, another 3 in overtime and tying free throws with 1:03 left in OT to finish with 36 points in her gutsy, spectacular finale.

Crooks had made 18 of 20 shots in her career-best 40-point performance to spark Friday's comeback win over Maryland, when the Cyclones trailed by 20.

On Sunday, Crooks missed her first three shots — more than she had the entire game Friday — and fouled out with 10 points, making just 3 of 21 shots.