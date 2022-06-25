Power returning to Stanford University campus after 3 days of outages

STANFORD – The Stanford University campus is returning to normal operations after a three-day power outage led to the cancellation of summer classes and other events.

According to a Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson, impacted customers in San Mateo County and the Stanford campus were back on normal grid operations by 4 p.m. Friday, allowing customers to return to their usual power source.

"We understand how disruptive it is to be without power and apologize for the inconvenience," the utility said.

Power to the campus became disrupted Tuesday afternoon as the Edgewood Fire broke out in the Emerald Hills neighborhood near Redwood City.

As a result, summer classes from Wednesday through Friday were cancelled. The California Clasico soccer match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy, which was set to take place at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, was rescheduled to late September.

PG&E said crews were able to enter the area impacted by the fire, where the utility's equipment serving Stanford is located, to perform repairs on Thursday. The utility said it gained access to the area following an investigation by fire authorities.

No structures were damaged and one firefighter was injured in the fire, which burned 20 acres.

Along with Stanford, nearly 9,000 customers had also lost power in the outage.

University officials said summer session courses would resume on Monday.