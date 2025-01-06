Watch CBS News
Man arrested in attempted break-in of Stanford National Accelerator Laboratory

By Tim Fang

Authorities in San Mateo County arrested a man on multiple charges after an attempted break-in at the Stanford National Accelerator Laboratory over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the laboratory on the 2500 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a suspicious person with bolt cutters. Deputies received a description of the suspect and his last known whereabouts on the large property, which covers more than 400 acres in the hills of San Mateo County.

During the search, deputies located the suspect as he attempted to flee on foot towards Interstate 280.

Deputies established a perimeter. With the help of a K-9 unit, the suspect was found hiding in heavy shrubbery and taken into custody.

A search of the area was also conducted, in which burglary tools were found. Deputies said the fence where the suspect was first located had also been damaged.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Ronald D. Simpson of Castro Valley, was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Deputies said also had two outstanding theft-related warrants against him.

According to jail records, Simpson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Founded in 1962, the laboratory features a particle accelerator stretching more than 3 kilometers (1.90 miles), one of the longest buildings in the world.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Stanford University for comment.

